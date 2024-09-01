Rajinikanth’s Lovely Wishes For Balayya

Nandamuri Balakrishna has completed 50 years in Telugu cinema, and the movie industry is celebrating the occasion with a grand congratulations to Balakrishna. The stalwarts of the Indian film industry received invitations to the event, which is happening today in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth extended his wishes to Balakrishna.

Taking to X, Rajinikanth posted, “Action King! Collection King!Dialogue Delivery King! My lovely brother Balayya has completed 50yrs in the cinema industry and still going strong. A great achievement! My hearty congratulations to him and I wish him peace of mind, good health and happiness all his life. God Bless.”

Rajinikanth also received an invitation to attend the celebrations in Hyderabad and he is expected to grace his presence on this occasion.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna and others also received the invitations for the grand event.

