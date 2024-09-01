Pushpa 2 Creates All-Time Record?

Icon star Allu Arjun is currently working with director Sukumar for the prestigious second part in the Pushpa franchise. Titled Pushpa Part 2: The Rule, the film is in production mode. Meanwhile, there is an interesting update regarding the film’s OTT rights.

As per the latest reports in the film circles, part two of Pushpa created an all-time record in post-theatrical rights sale. The film’s first part was with Amazon Prime Video. Now, Netflix grabbed the rights for the second part, for a big amount.

Netflix reportedly spent 270 crore rupees to grab the post-theatrical rights of the film and this is a huge amount ever offered for any Indian film so far. Netflix evinces big confidence in the success of Pushpa part two.

The film enjoys a craze across the world and even in India, the film will have a grand release in multiple languages. Cashing on the craze that the film enjoys, Netflix might pull a big subscriber base.

Banrkolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will release on 6th December.

