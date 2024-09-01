One More Small Movie Banking on ‘Paid Premieres’

Nivetha Thomas is coming up with an interesting film titled 35. The film unit is releasing the movie on the 6th of September. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to hold paid premieres on the 4th and 5th of September. However, this strategy can not work for all the movies. Recently, the strategy was implemented for Mr Bachchan but it did not work for them.

However, taking a cue from the success of films like Aay and Committee Kurrollu, the makers of 35 are now planning paid premieres. Earlier, this strategy worked for the films like Major, 777 Charlie and even Hanu-Man as well.

35 is the family entertainer, starring Nivetha Thomas and backed by Suresh Productions, is set to have premieres two days before its official release on September 6. The bookings have begun in Hyderabad and other major centers are also being considered, with final decisions expected soon.

The decision to proceed with early premieres indicates strong confidence in the film’s content. This move is particularly strategic given the stiff competition during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival period. The other films releasing during this period are GOAT, Janaka Ayithe Ganaka, and Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnadu.

The film’s trailer, which has been well-received for its homely and appealing presentation, has already generated a fair amount of hype. We have to see if the film works well at the box office.a

