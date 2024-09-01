Samarasimha Reddy Is Inspiration For Indra: Chiranjeevi

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated 50 years in Telugu cinema. He worked very hard in the film industry to live up to his father’s legacy. The Telugu film fraternity celebrated the special occasion grandly in the presence of celebrities from different movie industries.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Victory Venkatesh, AP Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Allari Naresh, K Raghavender Rao, Anil Ravipudi, Buchi Babu Sana, SV Krishna Reddy, Gopichand Malineni, Boyapati Srinu, Manchu Manoj, Manchu Vishnu and others attended the event.

“Balayya is a person everyone remembers because of how he respects everyone. His father, NTR, is his god and teacher. Balayya means pure mind and free spirit. I wish him to live a hundred years with good health and wealth,” said Kamal Haasan in a video message.

“We grew up watching Balayya Garu’s movies. He is doing amazing service in the medical field. Even the people I know underwent treatment in your hospital. I met him for the first time while shooting for the film Liger, and I always wish to see him smiling,” said Vijay Deverakonda.

“Coming from NTR’s family, Balayya Babu has earned a special place for himself. He has a specialty. His journey of 50 years is an inspiration for many,” said Victory Venkatesh, along with the dialogue, “Flute Jinka Mundu Kadu, Simham Mundu Voodu.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi said, “I am extremely happy to participate in this special event to celebrate Balakrishna’s 50 years in Telugu cinema. We are not just celebrating Balakrishna but also celebrating Telugu cinema. It is not very easy to carry the legacy of NTR but Balakrishna is successful in doing so. He received the acceptance of the audiences as well. In fact, Samarasimha Reddy is an inspiration for me to do Indra. I always wished to do a faction backdrop film with Balakrishna. Balakrishna will never miss any function in our family. I pray God that Balakrishna continues to live 100 years. The service he is doing in the political and medical fields is exceptional. We are all one family and I hope fans understand the same and not engage in any fan wars. Long Live Balayya.”

