Kalyan Babu…. Happy Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan on the special occasion of the actor’s birthday today. Chiru blessed his brother dearly, calling Kalyan Babu and wrote a special message on social media.

“Kalyan Babu… You celebrate your birthday every year, but this time, it is very special. At a time when the people of Andhra want you, to bring changes in their lives, the people of Andhra Pradesh invited you into their lives as the eldest child of their family. You are leader with ethics, honesty, stability and commitment in politics. They have Given a place in the heart. We need a leader like you. All the people of Andhra along with me believe that only you can do miracles. Happy Birthday 💐❤️❤️ Deerghayushman Bhava!” wrote Chiranjeevi on X.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy with Vishwambhara, directed by Venu Mallidi. The film’s shoot is currently in progress.

On the other hand, Pawan has three projects in the lineup, namely Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

