Chiru Words, A Slap On Fan Wars!

Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of Nandamuri Balakrishna, held last night in Hyderabad. During his speech, Chiranjeevi openly talked about the fan wars that happen in the film industry. However, he indicated that they are all a family and never have differences among them.

Chiranjeevi went out of his way to commend Nandamuri Balakrishna, acknowledging how Samarasimha Reddy inspired him to make Indra. He also expressed a desire to work with Balayya on a faction film. At the same time, Chiranjeevi emphasized that despite the professional rivalry between actors, they share personal bonds of friendship and respect. Chiranjeevi mentioned that Balakrishna always attends their family functions.

Also, Chiranjeevi urged fans to mirror this behavior, reducing the hostility that often manifests in social media fan wars. The actor acknowledged the negative impact of fan wars, which have become increasingly toxic.

Fan wars have always existed, but the social media has amplified them often resulting in trolling, personal attacks, and spreading negativity, which not only harms the online community but also damages the image of the stars.

Now, Chiranjeevi’s words about Balakrishna and a soft appeal to all the fans to not resort to fan wars is definitely a welcoming change but we have to see to what extent this positive message go to the public.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯