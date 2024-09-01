NTR Is Ready For Kantara!

Young Tiger NTR’s recent visit to Karnataka with his family members has garnered attention, especially due to his temple visit. One of the highlights of this trip was NTR’s visit to the Mukambika Ammavari Temple in Kollur, where he participated in special pujas and received Tirtha prasadam. While at the temple, NTR briefly interacted with the Kannada media.

When a reporter asked him about the rumors circulating in the national media regarding his involvement in the prequel of Kantara, NTR responded with a smile.

He mentioned that the decision lies with Rishabh Shetty, the creator of Kantara, and that he is open to the idea if Rishabh plans to proceed with the project. “I am ready to do the film if Rishab Shetty has some plan,” said NTR smiling.

NTR’s response has sparked curiosity among fans and netizens. We have to see if NTR plays a cameo in the film if not a full length role.

