Mokshagna Is Already A Star: Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna’s debut has been in the news for a long time. However, even after all these years and numerous speculations, nothing has been officially confirmed. In a recent interview, Balakrishna opened up about the same, confirming that the groundwork has begun and that he will announce the details soon.

“Mokshagna’s first film will begin in three months. There are high expectations for his launch. He is already a star even before the release of his first film,” claimed Balakrishna.

Balayya Babu is also confident it will be a cakewalk for Mokshagna in the film industry. “Everyone will boast about their son, but I don’t have any tension about this. Mokshagna will do well. I am designing his future. There are 4 to 5 scripts ready in my mind. His future is sorted, and we are planning it in such a way that the future generation will receive him,” said Balakrishna.

On the other hand, there are speculations that Mokshagna’s debut film will be launched on September 6th in Hyderabad. Prashanth Varma of HanuMan fame will direct the film. An official confirmation on the same will be out soon.

