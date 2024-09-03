Varun Tej’s Matka Makes Strong Business

Varun Tej is presently doing his maiden Pan India project Matka under the direction of Karuna Kumar. It is the highest-budgeted movie for Varun Tej who will be seen romancing two heroines Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi.

In terms of music, Matka makes headlines with its audio rights being sold for a substantial amount. Aditya Music acquired the rights for a significant sum of 3.6 crores, which is reportedly the highest deal for Varun Tej. This deal is an encouraging sign for the film’s next deals.

GV Prakash Kumar is responsible for the music of Matka and his involvement is expected to bring a unique and nostalgic musical flair to the film.

The narrative of Matka is designed to be epic in scale, spanning approximately 24 years and showcasing Varun Tej in four distinct get-ups. This transformation highlights the film’s ambitious storyline and the actor’s versatility, as he will portray different phases of his character’s life.

The movie is being mounted on a grand scale by Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments.

