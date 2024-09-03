TFI Celebs Showing Their Golden Hearts Yet Again

The Telugu Film Industry celebrities will always be at the forefront to help people when there is a need. Be it during the Hudhud cyclone or the COVID-19 pandemic, Tollywood celebrities have done their part by giving financial assistance to victims.

Recently, during the Wayanad landslide disaster, Tollywood stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan donated money to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Now, they have come forward to help people of Telugu states who have been affected by incessant rainfall over the last few days.

Many Tollywood celebrities have been donating money to the CM Relief Fund of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This morning, JR NTR announced that he would be donating Rs. 50 lakhs each to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. Mahesh Babu donated ₹50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid in flood disaster relief.

Actor Vishwak Sen announced a donation of Rs. 5 lakhs each to Telangana and AP. Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda donated Rs. 15 lakhs each to AP and Telangana. Just about a while ago, Nandamuri Balakrishna pledged a donation of Rs. 50 lakhs each to both states’ CM Relief Funds. Yesterday, producer Ashwini Dutt announced Rs. 25 lakhs for the AP CM Relief Fund.

GA2 Pictures’ Bunny Vaas stated that 25% of the total amount his film Aay earns this week will be donated to the AP CM Relief Fund. This afternoon, director Trivikram, and producers Radhakrishna and Naga Vamsi collectively pledged their donation of Rs. 25 lakhs each to AP and Telangana. Director Venky Atluri also announced Rs. 5 lakhs each to AP and Telangana from his side.

More celebrities are expected to pledge their financial assistance during these tough times. On the whole, Tollywood stars once again proved that they will be at the forefront of helping people during crisis situations.

