MS Dhoni in Vijay’s GOAT? Venkat Prabhu Clarifies

Thala Dhoni and Thalapathy Vijay are among the icons in Tamil Nadu. While Vijay enjoys a huge stardom in the film industry, Dhoni enjoys a huge fanbase in the state as he represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni can be even called the adopted son of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s new movie GOAT is gearing up for a worldwide release on September 5. For the last few days, rumours have been circulated on social media stating that Dhoni played a cameo in this movie. Even the film’s trailer features a shot of Vijay from a cricket stadium.

Now, the film’s director Venkat Prabhu gave clarification about all the ongoing rumours. He said that there is no Dhoni’s cameo in the movie. However, he admitted that he initially planned Dhoni’s cameo in the film but it didn’t work out.

Venkat Prabhu added that the movie features a cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, and that sequence would feature images of prominent cricketers from both franchises.

