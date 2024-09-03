Sree Vishnu’s Swag, Great Release Planning

Sree Vishnu is set to captivate audiences with another intriguing project Swag directed by Hasith Goli of Raja Raja Chora fame. As the shooting part was already completed, and the post-production works were underway, the makers were looking for the right space for the release.

The movie will be gracing the cinemas on October 4th, as officially announced by the makers. This strategic release date reflects great planning, as the film will face no big competition that week and benefit from the Dussehra holidays.

As shown in the teaser which received a tremendous response, Sree Vishnu will be seen in different characters in the movie produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

Ritu Varma is the leading lady, while Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, and Sunil will be seen in pivotal roles.

