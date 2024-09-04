‘I Like Ante.. More Than Saripodhaa’

Vivek Athreya made his directorial debut with the 2017 romantic comedy Mental Madhilo. Later, he scored a big hit with the crime comedy Brochevarevarura. For this third film, he teamed up with Nani and made the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki. However, audiences didn’t receive the film as expected and it ended up as a failure at the box office. For his next film, Vivek again teamed up with Nani.

But this time, he came out of his comfort zone and made commercial potboiler, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie was released recently and is having a good run in theatres. It has become a successful venture at the box office. Meanwhile, Vivek revealed that he likes Ante’s script more than Saripodhaa.

Speaking in a recent interview, Vivek said, “Ante’s setback was very personal for me. I still believe that Ante was the better script. However, Saripodhaa was a well-packaged script. As a writer, I was more satisfied with Ante Sundaraniki.” Not only Vivek but many people on social media personally like Ante Sundaraniki.

However, the film failed to get the same reception when it was in theatres.

