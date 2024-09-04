Donations: Prabhas 2 Crs – Allu Arjun 1 Cr

Celebrities from the Telugu Film Industry are graciously coming forward to help flood victims of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, by donating money to the CM Relief Fund of both states.

Until now, various stars like Chiranjeevi (Rs. 1 crore for both states), Balakrishna (Rs. 1 cr), Pawan Kalyan (Rs. 1 cr), Mahesh Babu (Rs. 1 cr), Jr NTR (Rs. 1 cr), Siddhu Jonnalagadda (Rs. 30 lakhs) and Vishwak Sen (Rs. 10 lakhs) have announced their donations to the CM Relief Fund of both AP and Telangana.

Now, Rebel Star Prabhas and Icon Star Allu Arjun also joined the list. Prabhas announced a donation of Rs. 2 crores (1 crore each for AP and TG) and Allu Arjun pledged a donation of Rs. 1 crore (Rs. 50 lakhs each for AP and TG).

Sharing the news on X, Allu Arjun wrote, “I’m saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate ₹1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Many areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were severely affected by the incessant rainfall over the past few days. Governments of both states are putting relentless efforts into saving people who were hit by the floods.

