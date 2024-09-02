Mahesh Babu & Allu Arjun Wishes Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday today. The actor is currently attending to his official duties amidst the crisis time in Andhra Pradesh because of the floods. However, he is receiving the birthday wishes from the celebrities, film personalities and fans. Superstar Mahesh Babu and Icon Star Allu Arjun also extended their wishes to Pawan.

“Happy birthday, @PawanKalyan! May your journey continue to inspire and uplift others. Wishing you lots of happiness and good health.” wrote Mahesh on his X profile.

Happy birthday, @PawanKalyan! May your journey continue to inspire and uplift others. Wishing you lots of happiness and good health.😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2024

On the other hand, putting an end to all speculations that things are not well with Pawan Kalyan, icon star Allu Arjun also wrote birthday wishes to Pawan this morning.

Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2024

“Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu” wrote Allu Arjun.

Earlier today, Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared his birthday wishes to Pawan Kalyan in an emotionally charged post.

