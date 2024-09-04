Akkineni Family Announces One Crore For AP & TG

The scenes in Vijayawada and Khammam – the worst flood-hit areas are heart-breaking.

In response to the devastating floods , the Akkineni family has stepped up to provide a big donation.

They have donated a total of one crore rupees to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds for both Telugu states. Fifty lakh rupees each have been transferred to the government accounts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking on this occasion, the family expressed their solidarity with those affected by the floods:

“We stand with the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during this challenging time. The scenes on the ground are truly heart-wrenching. By donating one crore rupees, we aim to support the governments in delivering immediate aid and facilitating a swift recovery. We believe that, together, we will overcome this crisis and emerge stronger. We pray for the restoration of normalcy and for relief from the impact of nature’s fury,” the Akkineni family said.

