Can Samantha Be An Action Star, Without Injuries?

Actress Samantha has taken the action route with her roles in movies like U turn, Yashoda, The Family Man Season 2 and most recently, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

It looks she is enjoying being the action star but she asks if she can become one without getting injured. Samantha got her knee injured during one of the action sequences for Citadel and she posted the picture showing her knee while she undergoes needle therapy.

Samantha had been dealing with her health issues since some time and she was vocal about the same on her social media. Samantha is running her own show, ‘Take 20’ where she talks about topics like gut health, mental health and many ither things.

Samantha is heard to have signed a couple of Bollywood projects but there is no official announcement yet.

