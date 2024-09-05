Bigg Boss Telugu 8 LIVE Updates: Groupism Begins inside the house

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most entertaining reality shows in Telugu. Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting the eighth season as well. The show is currently in its first week. A total of 14 contestants entered the house, and Nagarjuna promises limitless fun and entertainment in the current edition.

This time, we are bringing you some exclusive live updates on the show on what is happening inside the house. Check out our live updates here.

11:45 AM: Nabeel Afridi and Bebakka are busy cleaning the hall and kitchen area. Bebakka also entered the kitchen area where Aditya started a conversation with her on the pressure she is facing by being in the kitchen. He enquired if her mood has improved also. Aditya does not have a good impression on Bebakka but he seems to be talking with her artificially.

11:30 AM: 11.30 AM: Aditya Om realized that Bebakka is doing a lot of things only for the camera. Even Afridi also realized the same, sharing with Aditya that she is asking him to do a lot of activities along with her. Meanwhile, Sekhar Basha received an announcement from Bigg Boss that he should wear his mike properly. Aditya Om cracked jokes that he has a lot of points now to nominate Sekhar Basha.

11 AM: Aditya Om is developing a strong bond with Sekhar Basha. Bejawada Bebakka also seems to be mingling well with these two. We can expect the trio to form a group if they continue their friendly conversations further. During their conversation, Aditya Om revealed that he currently has no financial problems and is happy in career.

10.45 AM: Sekhar Basha gives some Telugu lessons to Aditya Om in the garden area. Aditya Om also says that he is still unsure about who gets offended in the house. Aditya also hinted that that some of the contestants are playing the game as a group.

10.30 AM: After getting bored in the garden area, Bebakka and Sekhar Basha decide to perform a secret task. Together, they informed the camera that they would complain to Bigg Boss about whoever talks in other languages except Telugu. After that, they went ahead to have breakfast. Contestants like Kirrack Seetha and Manikantha are unhappy with Bebakka as Seetha is seen saying, “Since she is elder of us, I am not reacting to her.” Manikanta seconds the same.

10.15 AM: Bebakka and Sekhar Basha are still in the garden while Bebakka begins her workouts. Manikanta is busy chopping vegetables, and Yashmi is keeping him company at the dining table. Kirrak Seetha, Nabeel, and Nainika are having their breakfast.

10.00 AM: The housemates are busy carrying out their daily chores. Bejawada Bebakka and Sekhar Basha are having some fun moments in the garden area. Bebakka composed a tune about the Bigg Boss show for herself, and Sekhar Basha appreciated her. Aditya Om also entered the game zone now and is teaching some fighting techniques to both.

