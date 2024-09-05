Meenakshi’s Growing List Of Woes

Meenakshi Chaudhary is one of the busiest actresses of TFI right now, with multiple plum projects under her kitty. But things have not been so smooth sailing for this young star on the rise. After the release of her most high-profile film to date, Guntur Kaaram, fans of Meenakshi were disappointed to learn that her role barely had any scope or screen time. Sreeleela, the film’s other female lead, stole the limelight, while Meenakshi’s character was reduced to serving medicines and omelettes to the men in the film.

Just when people hoped GOAT would provide Meenakshi with the big break she so deserves, the actress faced another major setback. Despite not being the solo heroine of the film (Sneha is also there), the role was not that bad as Vijay is playing a double role and she is sharing screen space with the younger version of Vijay. But the film —and Meenakshi’s characterisation in the film — has turned out to disappoint viewers. The second half of the film is an added layer of disappointment to Meenakshi’s fans.

With her bigger projects turning out to be such major disappointments, she has no option but to pin all her hopes on her upcoming mid-range projects. It remains to be seen if her films opposite Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Baskhar), Vishwak Sen (Mechanic Rocky) & Varun Tej (Matka), will work their magic in the box office and give Meenakshi’s career that boost of success. If these films will fail in the box office, it will be hard for Meenakshi to rise again.

