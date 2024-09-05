Chay’s 15 Yrs Journey: Triumphs & Challenges

The path to success in the industry is often marked by both triumphs and challenges for any actor, and Naga Chaitanya who proudly completes 15 years in the film industry today is no exception for this.

As a third-generation actor from the respected Akkineni family, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and his father, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya has made a notable mark in the industry.

His debut film Josh released on September 5, 2009. Although it laid the foundation, it was his subsequent hit Ye Maaya Chesave that established him as a promising talent in the industry.

Among his many achievements, Manam stands out as a particularly special project. Not only was it a commercial success, but it also offered Chaitanya the invaluable experience of sharing the screen with both his legendary grandfather ANR and his father Nagarjuna.

Throughout his career, Naga Chaitanya has scored several hits such as 100% Love, Tadakha, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Premam, Majili, Venky Mama, Love Story, and Bangarraju.

His debut in the OTT space with Dhootha has been met with critical acclaim and it was one of the most successful Telugu web series.

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Currently in production, the film will showcase him in the role of a fisherman.

Thandel is the highest-budgeted film for Naga Chaitanya, and the makers are taking extreme care in every aspect, to provide him a memorable hit.

Naga Chaitanya also underwent a remarkable transformation, and he trained hard to get his diction and body language right.

As Naga Chaitanya celebrates this momentous milestone, his journey reflects both the perseverance and the evolving talent that continue to define his career in cinema.

