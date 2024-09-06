Aishwarya Lekshmi’s FL From SDT18: Looks Dejected

Aishwarya Lekshmi is zeroed into play the heroine opposite Sai Dharam Tej in the upcoming Pan India film SDT18 being helmed by debutant Rohith KP, and produced by HanuMan makers K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.

The makers introduced Aishwarya Lekshmi’s character as Vasantha, and the first look poster unveiled on the occasion of her birthday shows her in a dejected avatar. In a desert-like setting, Aishwarya Lekshmi who is draped in a saree is seen giving an intense expression.

This intense period action drama is the highest-budgeted movie for Sai Dharam Tej who will be seen in a power-packed role.

The movie is presently being shot in RFC, Hyderabad.

