Devara’s Trailer Gets Release Date

There are only three weeks left for the release of Jr NTR’s Devara. This Koratala Siva directorial is one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema this year. As September 27th has been fixed as the release date, people were eagerly waiting to witness the theatrical trailer. They have been constantly asking the makers about the trailer’s release on social media.

According to the sources, Devara’s theatrical trailer will be unveiled on September 10th, exclusively on big screens. Once the trailer is played in theatres, it will land on social media. The duration of the trailer is heard to be around 2 minutes 45 seconds. Thus, there will be around 160 seconds of visual treat for NTR fans.

Already, three songs which were released till now, got a good response from the audience. Especially, Fear Song and Chuttamalle have been ruling the music charts for a long time. Now, if the trailer also clicks well, the hype around the movie will be increased significantly.

Devara features NTR in a dual role. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in it. Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of the main antagonist.

Tags Devara NTR

