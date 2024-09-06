NTR’s Wishes To Mokshu , Need Of the hour

The debut film of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna Teja, was announced today. Prasanth Varma will direct it. Sudhakar Cherukuri and Balayya’s younger daughter Tejaswini will jointly bankroll the film.

On Mokshagna’s birthday, the makers unveiled his first look this morning. Since then, everyone has been raving about his looks. Nandamuri fans are especially elated to see him finally making his debut and are excited about the project.

Meanwhile, star actor and Mokshagna’s cousin, Jr NTR lent his best wishes on this special occasion. Sharing the poster, NTR tweeted, “Congratulations on your debut in the world of cinema! May all the divine forces along with Thatha garu, shower blessings upon you as you begin a new chapter in your life! Happy birthday Mokshu @MokshNandamuri.” Nandamuri fans are happy to see NTR conveying his wishes to Mokshagna.

NTR’s wishes are the need of the hour now. The film circles are always of the opinion that things are not well between Jr NTR and Balakrishna. There are many instances which makes this rumour to believe. Amidst this, NTR extending his wishes publicly to Mokshagna speaks volumes about NTR’s brotherly love for his youngest cousin Mokshagna. A few opine that despite any differences, the latest generation might not be carrying them forward but maintaining healthy relationships.

Meanwhile, Mokshagna’s debut film will be part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Varma’s superhit film HanuMan was the first installment of this universe. Jai Hanuman and Mokshagna’s movies will be the next projects of this universe.

