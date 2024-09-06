SRK: Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity In India

Film and Cricket stars are among the highest-tax-paying celebrities in the country. According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan paid the highest tax among Indian celebrities in 2024. Fortune India shared a report revealing that Shah Rukh Khan paid Rs. 92 crores in taxes. Thalapathy Vijay, who paid a tax of Rs. 80 crores, is in second place.

In third place is Salman Khan, who paid Rs. 75 crore in taxes. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan comes next with a contribution of Rs. 71 crore. Ranbir Kapoor paid Rs. 36 crore in taxes.

Among cricketers, Virat Kohli paid Rs. 66 crore in taxes. MS Dhoni is next to him by paying Rs. 38 crores. Sachin Tendulkar follows with a tax contribution of Rs. 28 crores.

Here’s a look at the tax contributions of other popular celebrities:

Hrithik Roshan (Rs. 28 crore)

Kapil Sharma (Rs. 26 crore)

Sourav Ganguly (Rs. 23 crore)

Kareena Kapoor (Rs. 20 crore)

Shahid Kapoor (Rs. 14 crore)

Mohanlal (Rs. 14 crore)

Allu Arjun (Rs. 14 crore)

Hardik Pandya (Rs. 13 crore)

Kiara Advani (Rs. 12 crore)

Katrina Kaif (Rs. 11 crore)

Pankaj Tripathi (Rs. 11 crore)

Aamir Khan (Rs. 10 crore)

Rishabh Pant (Rs. 10 crore).

