DJ Tillu is a Crack in Jack!

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is one of the talented hero with lot of craze among youth. The actor collaborated with talented filmmaker Bommarillu Bhaskar. The film is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu under prestigious SVCC banner. Vaishnavi Chaitanya is playing the female lead.

The project, titled Jack with the tagline “Konchem Crack,” is advancing rapidly. Today, the team shared a special update on the shoot. Currently taking place in Hyderabad, the next phase is scheduled to move to Nepal starting September 15th.

In Hyderabad, the team is shooting comedic scenes featuring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Prakash Raj, Naresh, Brahmaji, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya. The film will reach 80% completion with the upcoming schedule in Nepal.

The makers also promise to provide ongoing updates. The duo Siddhu and Bhaskar are trying new genre and expected to deliver a highly entertaining film. The film has captured everyone’s attention as it is an interesting combo and the first look raised expectations.

The film’s music will be composed by Achu Rajamani. With the highly talented technical team, the film promises to give enthralling cinematic experience.

