Most Awaited Update From Game Changer Tomorrow

Game Changer has been an anxious project for the fans of Ram Charan, right from the time it was announced. Shankar had been going through a rough patch when the movie was announced and it got delayed due to several reasons. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is one among them.

The disastrous result of Indian 2 worried Gam Changer fans more than ever. There has been no official update about the release date, trailers, or songs from Game Changer. Finally, the team has decided to put the release date out.

Game Changer is said to have locked December 20th, 2024 as the release date and it is most likely the official release date. The announcement is expected to be made on Saturday, September 7. The director Shankar has reportedly completed Ram Charan’s talkie part and is working on remaining scenes with other artists.

For its pan-India release and just about 12 weeks from release, Game Changer has to put things in order and start aggressive promotions with songs and trailers.

Tags Game Changer Game Changer Release Date

