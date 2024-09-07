SK’s Kubera Brand-New Poster

Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera stars Dhanish and Nagarjuna playing lead roles, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a pivotal role. The first-look posters, and introductory glimpses were all well-received.

Today, they released a special poster featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This poster highlights the contrasting roles and backgrounds of the the lead actors.

Nagarjuna is depicted as affluent, while Dhanush is shown in a more impoverished state. The design, with its use of contrasting imagery and reflections, effectively represents the distinct backgrounds of both characters and adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.

The joint production venture of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. is being mounted with a high budget.

