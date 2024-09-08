Chiru & Charan Prove Their Golden Heart Yet Again

Actor Fish Venkat needs no introduction to the Telugu audiences. He shot to fame with the popular dialogue, “Thodagottu Chinna” from the film Aadi. Since then, he has been seen as the villain’s sidekick in many movies like Dhee, Krishna, Ready, King, Mirapakai, Kandireega, Racha, Gabbar Singh, Nayak and DJ Tillu.

Meanwhile, his health condition has deteriorated over the last few months. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with kidney failure, high Blood Pressure and Diabetes. His family members said that he was at a critical stage of losing his both legs and was getting treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Recently, producer Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao donated Rs. 1 lakh for Venkat’s medical treatment. Speaking in a recent interview, Venkat revealed that even Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan help him to undergo treatment. He said that he got a call from Chiranjeevi’s office and they helped him after knowing his situation. Venkat went on to add that he would always be indebted to people who supported him in this tough phase.

Not only Fish Venkat, but Chirnjaeevi supported many other actors when they needed help. That is the reason why he is fondly called by fans as Megastar with a mega heart.

Related

Tags Chiranjeevi

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯