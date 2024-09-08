Star Couple Deepika, Ranveer Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood’s star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have entered a new phase of their marital life today as they welcomed their baby girl. The couple turned parents today as Deepika gave birth to a baby girl at the famous HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Though an official statement from the couple is pending, there are national media reports that they have welcomed a baby child.

Deepika and Ranveer earlier got married in 2018, and nearly 6 years later, they have become parents. They are said to be pumped up about this new journey of their lives.

Back in February this year, Deepika and Ranveer revealed that they are becoming parents this September. In accordance, they are blessed with their first child, a baby girl today.

The couple is likely to earmark this new phase of their life in a swanky apartment that they acquired in Bandra. They bought a swanky apartment that stretches from floor 16 to 19 in a super luxurious construction, that neighbours SRK’s Mannat.

Gulte.com wishes the star couple and the new born child years of togetherness and happiness.

