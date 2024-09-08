Gamechanger, Buzz Building Up With New Poster

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan joined hands with director Shankar for the prestigious film Gamechanger. The film is currently in the production stage. Although the film is in the making for a long time, the makers are happy with the way the output is shaping up. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday, the team released a new poster of Ram Charan, which trended on social media for the entire day.

The fans have been waiting for constant updates on the film but the production house is releasing them according to their schedule. However, the movie is one of the much-awaited ones in recent times. Interestingly, the SJ Suryah factor is working out big time for the film.

After Suryah tasted success in Saripodha Sanivaram, the actor is being watched keenly in Telugu and Gamechanger being his next film is bringing a lot of attention to the project. Producer Dil Raju is also raving the film wherever he goes.

Recently, Dil Raju confirmed that Gamechanger will be a proper commercial film with a hero-villain setup. He has been building hype around the performance of SJ Suryah, mentioning that the confrontation scenes between hero and villain would be a major highlight.

The film’s business is yet to be completed but the trade sources say that Dil Raju is eyeing big with the movie. Since the film will have a wider release, it has the potential to attract more markets. Music director Thaman also indirectly asked the fans to stay patient and the film is shaping up nicely.

In the recent few days, the buzz is slowly building back on the film, with Dil Raju’s interview and SJ Surya’s fame. We can expect the film to be a mega blockbuster for everyone involved.

