Proud Of My ‘Telugu’ Heroes

Telugu states have been devastated by the incessant floods last week. There was a huge property loss and many people lost their lives in the floods. The governments of both states are still carrying out the rescue and relief works in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Telugu film industry has come forward to lend support in these tough times. Many actors and technicians announced heavy donations for the CM Relief Fund of both states. However, there was no support from the actors of other industries.

Telugu audiences are the only people in the country who encourage other language heroes if they come up with good films. We have owned many actors like Suriya, Vijay, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Kamal Haasan, Yash and Dulquer Salmaan. None of them announced donations for the flood relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Recently, during the Wayanad landslides, many Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun donated to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Even when Chennai was facing the floods some years ago, Telugu film industry stepped forward with an initiative, ManaMadrasKosam and carried out relief activities relentlessly for many weeks.

However, no Malayalam actor or Tamil actor any other language actor came forward to support our states during these tough times.

This sparked a debate on social media where netizens criticized other language heroes for their silence on the AP and TG floods. They opined that why should we support other language heroes when they don’t help us or their states don’t give enough screens for our films.

