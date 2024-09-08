Prabhas Steals Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer

The team Mathu Vadalara planned an innovative and humorous promotional campaign from the beginning. Freshly, the film’s trailer was launched by Rebel Star Prabhas. The makers released a video to show how the trailer launch happened.

The video shows the film’s team arriving at Prabhas’s office, for the trailer launch. But they forgot to bring the video file. In a humorous twist fitting the film’s backdrop, Prabhas took matters into his own hands, jokingly claiming he stole the trailer before officially launching it himself.

https://x.com/gulteofficial/status/1832767438217458067?s=46&t=anQO1_rq_-NHbFq8deInbA

Starring Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles with Ritesh Rana directing and Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, the trailer which offered unlimited fun got a terrific response and is trending No 1 in YouTube.

The movie is slated for release on September 13th.

