‘Sarangapani Jathakam’: Shooting done

Director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film with producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is titled ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’. The family entertainer, which stars Priyadarshi in a hilarious yet nuanced role, has finished its production works.

Producer Krishna Prasad’s latest update reveals that the film’s shoot was completed in Hyderabad (including at Ramoji Film City) and Vizag in a handful of schedules. He is content to be making a full-on comedy under his banner, Sridevi Movies.

“I have always wanted to do a comedy with Jandhyala garu as the director. Finally, I am doing one with Indraganti,” the producer of films like ‘Aditya 369’, ‘Nani’s Gentleman’, ‘Sammohanam’, and ‘Yashodha’, says. ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is not a regular comedy but one that addresses a complex issue (fatalism vs free will) in a light-hearted manner.

The film will have comedy scenes involving Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, Naresh VK, Tanikella Bharani, and Srinivas Avasarala. Heroine Roopa Koduyur is playing a lead role in this one. The music is by Vivek Sagar. PG Vinda is the Director of Photography.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯