Saripodhaa: Double Profits In USA

After Ante Sundaraniki’s debacle, people were skeptical when Nani chose Vivek Athreya for another movie. However, the duo broke all speculations and delivered a successful venture at the box office with their outing, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The movie was released on August 29 and is declared a hit by the trade circles.

In the 10 days of its theatrical run, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram crossed the breakeven mark and achieved hit status at the box office. Especially, the movie is having a great in the USA. According to the latest reports, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected more than $2.4 million in North America, resulting in double profits for distributors. With this movie, Nani once again proved his prowess in the United States.

As the recent release, GOAT, has been receiving a poor response in Telugu states, we can expect Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to continue its good theatrical run in theatres. On the whole, Nani scored a hat-trick with this movie after Dasara and Hi Nanna. On the other hand small movie, ’35’ attracting family audiences.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram features Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in the other lead roles. Jakes Bejoy composed the music for it. DVV Danayya bankrolled the project.

