What If Prabhas Makes Comedy?

Mathu Vadalara was one of the sleeper hits of 2019. Now, the same team is coming back with its sequel, Mathu Vadalara 2. However, the promotions started quite late, just two weeks before the release, to be precise. The movie is set to release on September 13. Until September 8, there was a relatively low buzz around the film. But everything changed yesterday, thanks to Rebel Star Prabhas.

The makers requested Prabhas to launch the theatrical trailer of the movie. It wasn’t just a simple trailer launch but the team planned a skit around it. This four-minute skit was released online yesterday and was hilarious to the core. Prabhas stealing the show with his impeccable comedic timing. He was so good that netizens felt he outshined comedian Satya in a few moments.

This single video garnered over a million views in less than 24 hours, boosting the hype around the movie. It showcases Prabhas’s stardom and the strength of his comedic timing.

Fans on social media opined that directors today are casting Prabhas primarily in action roles and are not utilising his comedic abilities. In Kalki, Nag Ashwin tried to show Prabhas’s comedy timing but didn’t fully explore it. Fans are hoping to see Prabhas’s comedic side in full swing at least in his upcoming film Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi.

