It Was A Pleasure, Prakash Raj Praised My Acting

Utsavam is an upcoming family drama directed by debutant Arjun Sai on Hornbill Pictures, with Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. Interestingly, top distribution house Mythri Movie Distributors is releasing the movie in Telugu states.

Dilip Prakash says Utsavam is a very respectable subject that everyone who worked on the movie can feel proud of. “The film is about theater artists, inspired by the Surabhi theater group. It traces the roots of theatrical traditions. Besides drama and entertainment, the movie has romantic aspects as well. Those who have seen it have called it a feel-good film.”

The young actor states that working with a versatile actor like Prakash Raj was very challenging. “I enjoyed the process a lot. It was a great pleasure when Prakash Raj praised my acting, saying ‘Good job’. It was an incredible journey to work with other fantastic actors like Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, and Brahmanandam. I felt comfortable working with Regina. I learned a lot from all of them.”

Dilip affirms that the movie won’t be preachy. “My character is about bringing theater back into the spotlight. However, we’ve presented it in an entertaining manner. The Telugu culture and traditions are showcased wonderfully.”

He extends his heartfelt gratitude to music director Anup Rubens for delivering a chartbuster album. “Anup Rubens provided me with such incredible music for my debut film. The lyrics by Ananth Sriram, Bhaskarabhatla, and Vanamali are deeply meaningful, and art director Brahma Kadali’s work is exceptional. I also want to give a special thanks to producer Suresh Patil, whose support was instrumental in making this film a reality.”

The film Utsavam will be released on the 13th of this month.

