Potboiler Pic: NTR With His Three Directors

NTR is trending on the internet for many reasons. The talented powerhouse’s Devara trailer is coming out today evening and there are huge expectations on the same. Amid this NTR appears to have met the three powerful directors who have been working with his currently.

The picture was posted by NTR himself on social media and the fans are going gaga over it. NTR posed with the three directors, Koratala Siva, Prashant Neel, and of course Siddharth Anand.

The Koratala Siva directional Devara is releasing on the 27th day of September and it is going to be a rustic violent thriller with loads of sharp action. NTR’s next with Prashanth Neel is fondly being called NTR31 while it is rumored to have been titled Dragon.

Joined them the director of WAR 2, the next installment from the YRF Spy universe, where NTR joins forces with Hrithik Roshan. NTR already has been working on this film for a while.

Earlier in the morning, a picture of NTR having a chat with Animal director Sandeep Vanga made ripples on the internet. Now seeing NTR and his three directors, the fans are wondering how much action is packed in that one frame.

