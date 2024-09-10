Finally, One Tamil Hero Helps AP & TG Flood Victims

The entire Telugu film industry came forward to support the Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in providing relief to the recent flood victims in both states. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen and Ananya Nagalla announced their donations to CM Relief Funds of AP and Telangana.

Various other film celebrities like Ashwini Dutt, Naga Vamsi, Trivikram and Venky Atluri also come forward to lend their financial support. However, no hero from other South Indian film industries came forward to support flood victims. When the Wayanad landslide happened recently, many Telugu stars donated to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. But the same response didn’t come from other language stars when Telugu states were hit with floods.

People on social media condemned their silence and questioned why can’t they help Telugu people who support their films no matter what if the content is good. Meanwhile, one star hero finally came forward to lend his support.

Simbu, who doesn’t have any market in Telugu states currently, has announced financial assistance of Rs. 6 lakhs. On the other side, other star heroes like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthi, who enjoy good markets in Telugu states, haven’t announced any financial support till now. As Simbu came forward now, we have to see if any other actor follows him.

