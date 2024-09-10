NTR’s New Record In North America

We are less than three weeks away from the release of Jr NTR’s Devara, one of the most anticipated films of this year. The advance bookings of the movie opened already in North America and sales are going on in full swing. Already, the movie earned more than a million through these pre-bookings.

Devara has become the first Indian movie to collect more than a million in North America even before the theatrical trailer’s release. That proves Jr NTR’s stamina and the hype around this movie. If this were the situation in North America, we could imagine how crazy the bookings would be in the Telugu states. The theatrical trailer of Devara will be released this evening.

Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch the trailer and catch a glimpse of what the movie will offer. As this is NTR’s immediate film after RRR, there is a huge anticipation in North India and other parts of South India as well.

Devara is directed by Koratala Siva. It features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in it while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

