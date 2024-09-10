Mahesh Babu Invests In Fitday!

Apart from acting, Superstar Mahesh Babu has ventured into various businesses. He owns AMB Cinemas, a multiplex, and a restaurant in Banjara Hills. He previously owned a clothing brand as well. Now, he has entered the nutritional business. Mahesh Babu has made a strategic investment in the Hyderabad-based nutraceutical startup Fitday through his production house, GMB Entertainment.

However, the exact amount of his investment remains undisclosed. Reportedly, Fitday now has a presence in over 10,000 stores. With Mahesh’s investment, the startup’s retail footprint is expected to grow, helping its further expansion.

In an official statement, Fitday mentioned, “Mahesh Babu’s involvement brings increased credibility and visibility to Fitday, attracting a wider audience and driving potential growth in a competitive market.” Fitday currently offers products such as Plant Protein, Gummies, Chips, and Bars.

With Mahesh’s involvement, the startup is expected to gain more exposure and increase business in the near future.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is currently prepping up for his next movie which will be directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. It is expected to be launched later this year or early next year.

