Chechi Rocked, Audience Shocked

The first lyrical video of Vettaiyan was unveiled yesterday and the song has been trending on top, but not for the reasons one would assume. Vettaiyan stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, while the film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. But it is not the magnetic presence of the mighty thalaivar or the catchy tunes of Anirudh that has grabbed eyeballs. It is the dance moves of Malayalam actress Manju Warrier aka Chechi, that has caught the fancy of many.

The actress, sporting a saree and sunglasses, is seen in a stylish yet playful avatar. Her moves are full of energy and life, and that seems to have resonated the most with viewers. What is amazing here is that Manju is not a young star, but a 50-something veteran actress. People have been sharing clips of Manju Warrier dancing with gusto, which goes on to subvert the commonly-accepted belief that only young actresses get the most traction after a dance number.

Who is Manju Warrier though? She might not be familiar to Telugu audience, but she is a huge name in Kerala. She became a sensation in her home state after the release of her debut film in 1995, following which everyone began to lovingly call her Manju chechi. She stopped working in films for nearly a decade-and-half after her marriage to Malayalam superstar Dileep. But after her comeback in the mid-2010s, there was no looking back for Manju. She had also begun working in Tamil films.

Some of her notable appearances include playing Dhanush’s wife in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran. She had also played Mohanlal’s sister in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer. Her role was later reprised by Nayanthara in Lucifer’s Telugu remake God Father.

Written and directed by Jai Bhim-fame director TJ Gnanavel, Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a police officer in Vettaiyan. Scheduled to hit theatres on October 10, Vettaiyan also stars Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

