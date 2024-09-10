Devara Trailer Talk: A Perfect Commercial Treat

The much-anticipated trailer of Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 was unveiled just a while ago. As expected, it looks like a perfect commercial potboiler crafted by Koratala Siva.

The trailer begins with a voiceover by Prakash Raj, introducing a fictional coastal land where people don’t care about caste or religion. They aren’t afraid of anyone either. But one man made them fear, and that man was Devara. NTR looks absolutely stunning in the role of Devara. With his ferocious eyes and commanding presence, he is truly terrifying.

In contrast, NTR also plays the role of Devara’s son, a younger version of himself, who is timid and quite the opposite of his father. Janhvi Kapoor plays his love interest. Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Devara’s friend, who betrays him by siding with evil forces.

The cinematography by Ratnavelu adds significant depth to the visuals, with nighttime sea shots that are sure to be a visual treat for audiences on the big screen. Anirudh’s background score is on the softer side, unlike the usual thumping scores we expect from him.

Overall, Devara’s trailer has set high expectations for the film, and it remains to be seen if Koratala can meet them. The movie is set for a grand release on September 27.

