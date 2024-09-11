Divorce Announced Without My Consent: Jayam Ravi’s Wife

Jayam Ravi is one of the talented actors in the South film industry. Often times, his films get dubbed to Telugu and he is yet to have a good market. However, he is one of the non-controversial actors in the film industry. But, he took everyone by shock with the announcement of his divorce the other day. The twist in the tale comes now as his wife Aarti released a statement saying that the divorce announcement was made without her knowledge.

“For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue that honours the commitment we made to one another and our family,” stated Aarti.

“I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood,” she wrote in a statement, mentioning that the well-being of her children will be her first priority now. She also mentioned that the decision to walk out of the marriage was purely one-sided.

On the other hand, Jayam Ravi and Aarti have been married for 15 years. We have to see if Jayam Ravi will respond to this statement now.

