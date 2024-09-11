Sai Durgha Tej generous donation to Amma Orphanage

Saddened by the severe floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sai Durgha Tej generously donated Rs 10 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of both states. Additionally, the actor committed Rs 5 lakhs to the Amma Orphanage in Vijayawada and other organizations.

His generous donation and heartfelt message have been widely praised on social media. Moreover, his kindness extended beyond monetary contributions; he traveled to Vijayawada to personally deliver the promised funds.

After visiting the Durga Amma temple, Sai Durgha Tej went to the Amma Orphanage in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, where he donated Rs 5 lakhs to the Amma Foundation and other seva organizations. During his visit, he personally interacted with the elderly residents at the foundation.

Sai Durgha Tej has a special connection with the Amma Orphanage. He frequently visits to check on their well-being. In 2019, he pledged to construct a new building for the Foundation and has been supporting and taking care of the residents ever since.

Sai Durgha Tej consistently leads in philanthropic endeavors. His previous charitable activities have earned him widespread admiration and blessings. His recent donation further highlights his commitment to giving back to the community.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯