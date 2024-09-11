Telugu Is The Future: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most brilliant actors in the country. The Bollywood actor is working to expand his reach and market by considering projects down South. He was last seen in the South film Adipurush which was also released in Hindi. Now, he is playing the lead antagonist in the film Devara. In a recent press conference, Saif spoke high about how Telugu cinema is the future.

Slowly, the Bollywood actors and filmmakers realized the fact that Hindi films are no more Indian films but it is the film made in South or a Telugu film, in particular is the identity of the Indian cinema. Saif pointed out the same, saying that this is going to be the future and actors should learn new languages and come out of their comfort zones.

“There are so many movie industries. The movies were made in the South, and the movies were made in the North. The idea to have one film to bring actors together to create something truly pan-Indian is becoming the new standard now. I am just really lucky that I managed to speak a bit of Telugu. Because it seems to be the language of the future.” he said.

“To learn a couple more languages and everyone should broaden their horizons and get out of their comfort zones as actors. For me, it is a great honor to be a part of this. I am sure it is gonna future for more people,” he added.

Devara Part 1 is hitting the screens on September 27th.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯