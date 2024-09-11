Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Dies By Suicide

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora‘s father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away by suicide this morning. He reportedly jumped from the terrace of his residence in Mumbai. Upon receiving the information, Bandra Police and the Crime Branch arrived to begin their investigation.

The police sources say that no suicide note was found. It is known that Anil Arora had been battling illness for some time. However, in her statement, her ex-wife mentioned that he was just suffering from knee pain. She also stated that they were divorced but have been living together for quite sometime now.

At the time of the incident, Malaika Arora was in Pune but rushed to Mumbai as soon as she received the news. The reasons behind Anil Arora’s decision remain unclear and are under investigation.

Many celebrities and film stars from Bollywood started visiting Malaika’s home to pay their last respects to Anil. The cops have not released any statement yet, in the view of protecting the privacy of the family of deceased.

Tags Malaika Arora

