Thangam Shines In Songs, But Not In The Trailer

Devara’s trailer was released yesterday and attracted comparisons and many doubts among the general audience. The trailer showcased the violent visuals along with a vague hint of the actual plot.

Comparisons apart, the fans of NTR are enjoying the trailer for now. Meanwhile, the admirers of Janhvi Kapoor are not very satisfied with her presence in the trailer and wondering if she will be restricted to just a few songs and some conventional scenes in the movie. Janhvi Kapoor shined in the songs Chuttamalle and Davudi, but her appearance in the trailer is not great.

Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam is hardly seen in the trailer and she appeared in typical heroine scenes with friends. She had a dialogue or two and they too were not great.

Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance in the trailer is nowhere close to the hype she had when the makers first announced she was aboard for Devara, her first Telugu film.

The fans are hoping that the role of Thangam has importance and is not like a usual heroine in commercial cinema. Janhvi Kapoor has been picking up roles that are not the glamdoll appearances in Bollywood and it has to be seen if Devara helps her career to step up.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯