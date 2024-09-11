Director Confirms The Sequel Of Cult Classic

96 movie is so loved by the audience that it emerged as a cult classic film. The actors Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha excelled in their respective roles and they were so natural. The director Prem Kumar has now announced that he is coming up with a sequel to the most-loved film.

Prem Kumar confirmed a sequel for ’96’ and his idea to bring a sequel came from the motivation of the audiences’ response to the original.

Prem Kumar revealed that he almost completed the script for the sequel and is waiting to narrate it to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. If it is finalized, the project will take off when Vijay and Trisha are ready.

The movie 96 is a unique idea presented well, and now the fans of 96 are curious if the sequel would entice them like the original did. Prem Kumar also directed the remake in Telugu with Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles.

Prem Kumar’s Meiyazhagan starring Karthi is releasing on 27th September.

