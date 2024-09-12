Streaming Now: Mr Bachchan, Aay & Committee Kurrollu

The Independence Day releases in Telugu made their way to the OTT platforms now. Starting from Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan to the small films Aay and Committee Kurrollu, all of them are available on the OTT from today.

Mr Bachchan:

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Ravi Teja and Bhagyashree Borse in the lead roles. The film is the remake of Hindi film Raid. The movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

Aay:

Backed by Geetha Arts, the film features NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithiin in the lead role. Anji is the director who debuted with the film. The film minted good profits in theatres. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

Committee Kurrollu:

Produced by Niharika Konidela, the rural drama features a bunch of newcomers in the leads. Yadu Vamshi is the film’s director. The film opened to a positive response at the box office. Now, the film can be streamed on ETV Win.

