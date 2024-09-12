Big Shock To Hema In Rave Party Case

Character artist Hema often attracts controversies and recently, she was arrested by the police officials for her alleged involvement in a rave party conducted in Bangalore. The incident took place in June this year, where the cops arrested Hema and conducted a drug test on her. The further series of events resulted in Hema claiming innocent.

But, the latest update confirms that the police officials added her name to the charge sheet. After a thorough investigation, the cops confirmed that Hema also took drugs that day and they have also attached the medical records as the evidence for the same.

The cops confirm that Hema has taken MDMA drugs which was seized at the rave party that day. However, Hema claimed to be innocent and gave many interviews to the media. The Movie Artistes Association suspended her membership and later revoked it. But, the latest events are turning unfavourable for her.

The complete details of the case are expected to be out soon.

